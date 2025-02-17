Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: BJP to announce name on February 19
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: After a resounding victory in the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to pick the next chief minister of Delhi on Wednesday, putting an end to the suspense surrounding the party's top choice. The newly-elected BJP MLAs are likely to meet on February 19 to choose the new chief minister, party sources told PTI....Read More
The national leadership of the BJP will send its observers for the legislature party meeting, in which the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly will be elected, they said.
To oversee the arrangements Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been appointed as in-charges.
The leader of the House will be the new chief minister of Delhi.
New Delhi CM to take oath on February 20
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources further said that the new Delhi Chief Minister will take oath on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.
Who will attend the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, industrialists from the corporate world, film stars, cricket players, saints and sages will be present and attend the swearing-in ceremony, as per BJP sources.
Delhi Assembly election: Key points to remember
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years after winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the capital.
- It ended the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 10-year rule in Delhi.
- Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on February 5, and the results were announced on February 8.
- Several names are in the race for the position of Delhi CM, with the most prominent being Parvesh Verma.
- Parvesh Verma became a key figure in the Delhi political race after defeating AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.
- Satish Upadhyay is another strong contender for the CM position. He has served as the Delhi BJP president and was also the president of the Delhi Youth Wing.
- The third name on the list is Ashish Sood.
- Jitendra Mahajan is also considered a potential candidate for the CM position.
- The fifth name in the running is Vijender Gupta.
- If the party opts for a female leader, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possibility.
Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: BJP held core group meeting to finalise preparations for swearing-in ceremony
A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group was called in at the Delhi BJP office on Sunday evening ahead of the Chief Ministerial candidate's swearing-in ceremony, ANI reported.
The discussions included the preparations and arrangements for the conduct of the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
The BJP has secured power in the Delhi Assembly, winning 48 seats out of 70.
