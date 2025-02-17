Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: BJP to announce name on February 19

Delhi New CM Announcement live: The newly-elected BJP MLAs are likely to meet on February 19.

Delhi New CM Announcement LIVE: After a resounding victory in the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to pick the next chief minister of Delhi on Wednesday, putting an end to the suspense surrounding the party's top choice. The newly-elected BJP MLAs are likely to meet on February 19 to choose the new chief minister, party sources told PTI....Read More

The national leadership of the BJP will send its observers for the legislature party meeting, in which the leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly will be elected, they said.

To oversee the arrangements Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh have been appointed as in-charges.

The leader of the House will be the new chief minister of Delhi.

New Delhi CM to take oath on February 20

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources further said that the new Delhi Chief Minister will take oath on February 20 at Ramlila Maidan.

The meeting to pick the new Delhi leader was earlier supposed to be held on Monday but was later postponed.

"The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. Now this meeting will be held on February 19. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will also be held on February 20 instead of February 18," a BJP source said.

Who will attend the Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, industrialists from the corporate world, film stars, cricket players, saints and sages will be present and attend the swearing-in ceremony, as per BJP sources.

