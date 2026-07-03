Delhi Next Hackathon ideas to be piloted by government, says CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 'Delhi Next', a transformative civic-tech initiative aiming to integrate youth-led innovations in governance.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday lauded the creativity, innovation and problem-solving abilities of young participants at Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change, describing the initiative as a major step towards integrating youth-led ideas into governance and urban development.
Addressing the gathering at the civic-tech innovation programme, Gupta said the initiative had emerged as one of the country’s largest platforms focused on solving urban challenges through technology and innovation. According to officials, the programme reached over one crore young people from across India, drawing participation from students, innovators, coders and entrepreneurs who proposed solutions to pressing civic issues faced by Delhi and other urban centres.
Out of the large number of applicants, the top 60 teams were shortlisted to present practical and scalable solutions for challenges such as traffic congestion, waterlogging, air pollution, digital governance, waste management and citizen services. The participants showcased technology-driven models and applications designed to improve public service delivery and enhance the everyday experience of residents.
The Chief Minister said that several of these innovations would now move towards pilot implementation in collaboration with concerned Delhi government departments. Officials associated with the programme said the selected teams would receive expert mentorship, institutional support and a structured implementation roadmap to test their ideas on the ground and evaluate their long-term scalability.
“Delhi Next is not merely a hackathon. It is a strong platform that directly connects the ideas and aspirations of young people with governance,” Gupta said during her address. She added that the enthusiasm displayed by participants reflected the growing interest among youth in contributing to nation-building through technology and innovation.
Government officials noted that civic-tech collaborations are increasingly being seen as an effective approach to improving governance outcomes and ensuring faster, data-driven responses to urban problems. The initiative is expected to encourage greater engagement between policymakers, innovators and citizens in developing sustainable solutions for the capital.
Gupta also thanked all participants for their contribution and urged young innovators to continue working towards the vision of a “Viksit Delhi”. She said collaborative efforts between government institutions and the country’s youth could accelerate the transformation of Delhi into a cleaner, smarter and more efficient city.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More