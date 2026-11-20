Delhi Police has prohibited the use of laser beams during weddings, parties and other celebrations in areas falling under the Palam subdivision of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, citing the risk of pilots getting distracted while landing aircrafts.

Delhi Police bans laser beams at farmhouses, banquet halls near IGI Airport (Representative image)

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The order, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar Meena under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, came into effect on November 18 and will remain in force till January 16, 2027.

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According to the order, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI Airport had reported several incidents of pilots experiencing visual distraction due to laser beams, particularly while landing aircrafts.

Such incidents not only cause nuisance but can also pose a serious threat to the safety of passengers, crew members and aircraft, it read.

The police said several farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels and restaurants had come up in and around the airport area, where bright lights, including laser beams, were frequently used during marriage functions, parties and other events.

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{{^usCountry}} "The use of such beams, particularly in open spaces during night hours, has emerged as a concern as they can directly affect the vision of pilots operating aircraft. In order to prevent danger to human life and ensure the safety of aircrafts, it is necessary to take immediate measures to regulate the use of laser beams in and around IGI Airport," the order said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The use of such beams, particularly in open spaces during night hours, has emerged as a concern as they can directly affect the vision of pilots operating aircraft. In order to prevent danger to human life and ensure the safety of aircrafts, it is necessary to take immediate measures to regulate the use of laser beams in and around IGI Airport," the order said. {{/usCountry}}

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The prohibition applies to individuals, groups, event organisers, owners, occupiers and employees of banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and other properties within the jurisdiction of the Palam subdivision.

"Anyone found violating the order will be liable for action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servants," read the order.