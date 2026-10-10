Delhi Police clarify after video shows cops wearing shoes on Bangla Sahib premises, allege 'malicious intent'

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a clarification after purported videos on social media showed police officials allegedly enter the premises of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib wearing shoes. The police clarified that the officials were “walking in the common passage” which was used by all devotees to reach the entry point of the Gurdwara.

Security personnel stand guard outside the entrance gate of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI)

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Sharing a video of the Bangla Sahib, the Delhi Police said the passage led to the point where shoes were taken off before entering the place of worship. “The process is the same for all devotees coming to Gurdwara. The video showing the same is attached,” it clarified.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Police alleged that the video circulated on social media had “malicious intent” and was aimed at “outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Police alleged that the video circulated on social media had “malicious intent” and was aimed at “outraging the feelings of a respectable religious community”. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Delhi Police say officers in the Bangla Sahib video were wearing shoes? Police said the officers were walking through a common passage used by devotees to reach the gurdwara’s entry point. Shoes are removed before entering the place of worship, following the same process as devotees. Why were Delhi Police teams deployed outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib? Police teams were deployed outside the gurdwara to apprehend protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party’s anti-CEC agitation on October 10. What action did Delhi Police say it would take over the Bangla Sahib video? Delhi Police alleged the video was circulated with malicious intent to outrage the feelings of a religious community. It said legal action was being initiated against those circulating it.

The police said that legal action was being initiated against those circulating the video showing the cops in bad light.

The video came as Delhi Police teams were deployed outside the Gurdwara to nab protesters taking part in the anti-CEC agitation called by the Cockroach Janta Party on October 10.

The Delhi Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown across the city and detained over 4,000 people in view of the anti-CEC stir and CJP's call for march to Jantar Mantar. People around the proposed protest site were bundled away in buses, which included Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh from Uttar Pradesh. in a post on X, Yashaswinee said that she was detained ‘near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park’

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"Currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” she wrote on X. She gained immense prominence during the June–July student protests demanding the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks. She actively backed the CJP campaign at the time.

Delhi was turned into a fortress on Saturday, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed, and barricades and spike strips installed amid the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.