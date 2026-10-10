CJP protest LIVE: Lockdown-like curbs await Abhijeet Dipke and team in Delhi, security blanket around Jantar Mantar
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: With a massive turnout expected at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi has been turned into a fortress. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10am.
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: With a massive turnout expected at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed. The Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP is seeking chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls....Read More
The restrictions extend well beyond the barricades. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) initially announced that entry and exit at 57 stations would be suspended from 9 pm on Friday through Saturday, but later revised the list to 45 stations late at night.
The Railways also cancelled mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, citing the likelihood of severe road congestion.
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police cites 'serious' law and order concerns
CJP protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has refused permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar today, citing the risk of "serious" law-and-order issues and inconvenience to the public.
In a letter to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi district, said allowing the demonstration could create serious law-and-order problems.
"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated.
The police also said the communication sent by the party about the planned protest was only an intimation and did not qualify as a formal application seeking permission.
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Dipke leaves for Mumbai airport
CJP Jantar Mantar protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has left his hotel and is heading to Mumbai Airport to attend the party's protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
A CJP functionary told news agency PTI that Dipke was expected to reach Delhi by 10 am.
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of Cockroach Party's protest
CJP protest LIVE: With a massive turnout expected at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s protest at Jantar Mantar today, Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed. The Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP is seeking chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The restrictions extend well beyond the barricades. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) initially announced that entry and exit at 57 stations would be suspended from 9 pm on Friday through Saturday, but later revised the list to 45 stations late at night.
The Railways also cancelled mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, citing the likelihood of severe road congestion.