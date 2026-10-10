CJP protest LIVE: Lockdown-like curbs await Abhijeet Dipke and team in Delhi, security blanket around Jantar Mantar

CJP protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has refused permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar today, citing the risk of "serious" law-and-order issues and inconvenience to the public.

In a letter to CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and joint secretary Balkrishna, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi district, said allowing the demonstration could create serious law-and-order problems.

"In the larger public interest, the permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," the letter stated.

The police also said the communication sent by the party about the planned protest was only an intimation and did not qualify as a formal application seeking permission.