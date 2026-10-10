'Will come back stronger': CJP's Ajinkya Shinde calls fresh protest after Delhi Police crackdown on Jantar Mantar stir
CJP's Ajinkya Shinde calls fresh protest after Delhi Police crackdown on Jantar Mantar stir
Cockroach Janta Party leader Ajinkya Shinde on Saturday gave a fresh call for protest to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.
In a press conference held after a day of unrest in Delhi, where over 4,000 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police in a major crackdown on CJP's call for protest at the Jantar Mantar.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained by the Delhi Police on landing in the national capital.
Shinde, who was handed over the responsibility to lead the protests by Dipke, said, "Every day, there will be marches to Jantar Mantar from now on, until Gyanesh Kumar is sacked as CEC."
ALSO READ: Delhi protests: UN 'concerned' over mass detentions, seeks release of detainees
The protests also saw the detention of several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar. These leaders were detained by Delhi Police as they attempted to join the protest.
The CJP and opposition parties have accused CEC Kumar of favouring the BJP in the updating of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has said its nationwide revision of voter lists, termed Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is a routine exercise to remove the names of dead, duplicate or ineligible voters.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More