'Will come back stronger': CJP's Ajinkya Shinde calls fresh protest after Delhi Police crackdown on Jantar Mantar stir

Cockroach Janta Party leader Ajinkya Shinde on Saturday gave a fresh call for protest to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde (C) addresses a press conference during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 10, 2026. (AFP)

In a press conference held after a day of unrest in Delhi, where over 4,000 protesters were detained by the Delhi Police in a major crackdown on CJP's call for protest at the Jantar Mantar.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained by the Delhi Police on landing in the national capital.

Shinde, who was handed over the responsibility to lead the protests by Dipke, said, "Every day, there will be marches to Jantar Mantar from now on, until Gyanesh Kumar is sacked as CEC."

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The protests also saw the detention of several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar. These leaders were detained by Delhi Police as they attempted to join the protest.

The CJP and opposition parties have accused CEC Kumar of favouring the BJP in the updating of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has said its nationwide revision of voter lists, termed Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is a routine exercise to remove the names of dead, duplicate or ineligible voters.