Supreme Court to hear on Sunday plea against violation of order on Delhi curbs: Report

The Supreme Court will hold a special sitting on Sunday, October 11, to hear a contempt plea filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union home secretary Govind Mohan over the alleged non-compliance with its October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, according to reports. A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi (ANI)

A special Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter, said a Bar and Bench report. The plea alleges that authorities failed to comply with the court's directions concerning the Delhi protests.

SC on Friday had directed the govt and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on Metro and railway services ahead of Saturday’s proposed protests in Delhi, clarifying that security measures cannot result in a complete shutdown of public transport and cause inconvenience to millions of residents.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said authorities could regulate train operations to prevent unlawful gatherings but could not bring the entire system to a halt. The bench emphasised that the right of Delhi residents to access public facilities and move freely must also be protected.

“Stopping something and regulating are two different concepts. One can regulate but it is completely different to put a halt on everything…you cannot stop everything,” observed the bench.