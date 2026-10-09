ECI fortified, 254 trains cancelled, metro affected, internet shut: Delhi braces for CJP's October 10 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), deployed additional security personnel and restricted access to several sensitive locations.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) and student groups, seeks the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has also separately been protesting against the Election Commission, accusing it of failing to ensure free and fair elections.

Delhi has tightened security ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, with restrictions on mobile internet, metro access, train services and commercial establishments expected to affect daily life across parts of the national capital.

How are train services and travel in Delhi affected on October 10?

How are train services and travel in Delhi affected on October 10?

Which Delhi Metro stations are affected by the CJP protest restrictions, and when?

Which Delhi Metro stations are affected by the CJP protest restrictions, and when?

Why is the CJP protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Why is the CJP protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Barricades have been placed outside the ECI headquarters, with security personnel deployed in large numbers.

Access to Ashoka Road towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters has been blocked with a bus near the Sansad Marg–Ashoka Road roundabout.

Delhi Police has denied permission for Saturday’s demonstration, citing the late submission of the application and alleged violations during an earlier protest.

Mobile internet to remain suspended for 24 hours The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services in a four-kilometre radius around the Janpath-Kartavya Path area in New Delhi.

The shutdown began at 10 pm on Friday and will continue until 10 pm on Saturday. Authorities have issued the order on public security grounds under the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024. The order specifically concerns mobile internet services within the notified zone.

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45 metro stations closed The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised its earlier decision to close 57 metro stations after the Supreme Court intervened on Friday. The court directed the Centre and Delhi Police to lift blanket restrictions on metro and railway services ahead of the proposed demonstration. It said security arrangements should not completely shut down public transport or cause widespread inconvenience to ordinary commuters.

Under the revised advisory, entry and exit gates at 45 listed metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10. Security agencies will review the situation before deciding on further restrictions.

The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, among others. Check full list of the 45 affected Delhi Metro stations here.

Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except at New Delhi station. Passengers will not be able to enter or exit through the affected stations during the notified period.

Delhi Traffic Police warns of diversions The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of traffic disruptions across the capital on Saturday, ahead of the CJP protest. Diversions may begin at 6 am, depending on the situation, affecting areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar Road, Patel Chowk and Sansad Marg.

Commuters heading to railway stations, bus terminals and the airport have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys. Traffic restrictions may change depending on the situation.

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254 trains cancelled on Saturday A total of 254 trains, including 75 Mail and Express trains and 179 local trains, have been cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday. The cancellations will affect short-distance routes connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat and Kurukshetra, among other destinations.

Services such as the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Tejas Rajdhani Express, Magadh Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express and Shaan-e-Bhopal Express are among the affected trains, HT reported earlier.

The security plan also includes checks at Delhi's entry points and restrictions in sensitive areas.