All liquor shops in Delhi to remain shut for 2 days in view of CJP protest: ‘Preventive measure for public order’

All liquor shops in Delhi will remain shut for the next two days, October 9 and 10, in view of the protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi government said the outlets were being shut to maintain “public order”. The government order said that the liquor shop closure was ordered to maintain public order. (Photo for representation) (HT Photos )

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“In view of the prevailing situation and inputs received from Delhi Police, as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order, it is hereby ordered that all retail liquor vends with licenses in Form L6, L6 & L6FG, L8, L10 and L8 & L14 operating in Delhi will be completely closed on 09.10.2026 and 10.10.2026,” the order from Delhi's department of excise entertainment and luxury tax said. Click here to follow updates on CJP's Bengaluru protest

Security stepped up in Delhi The youth-led movement. CJP, is organising a series of protests across the country over the alleged discrepancies in the poll body over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Security has been stepped in Delhi with additional deployment of security forces ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest on October 10. Around 11,000 additional personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are being deployed in Delhi for the next few days ahead of CJP's massive protest call HT reported earlier.

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With the additional deployment, the total number of central force personnel in Delhi will rise to around 26,000 – among the highest such deployments in the city since the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that no permission has been granted for any protest at Jantar Mantar, and appealed to people to avoid participating in any unauthorised gathering, news agency PTI reported.

CJP's ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest The security build-up comes as opposition parties and civil society groups have widened protests over the demand for Kumar’s resignation. The All India Students’ Association (AISA), Left parties and several civil society groups began their protests on October 2, while the Congress and parliamentarians from opposition parties have been demonstrating at different locations in the city over the past two days.

Also read: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Z+ security upgraded amid SIR protests, unrest

The CJP, following Friday’s protest in Mumbai, has called for a “Delhi Chalo” protest starting October 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also stepped up preventive measures. Station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to monitor people with criminal antecedents, track buses headed towards the New Delhi district and engage educational institutions and paying guest (PG) accommodation owners to discourage students from joining the demonstration, officials aware of the directions said.

According to police, protesters could potentially enter Delhi through three main routes, including the eastern and Shahdara borders with Uttar Pradesh and from the southwest, particularly the Rajasthan side. Officers have been asked to heighten surveillance along these routes, with barricades to be installed at entry points.

Police have been instructed to ensure that no protester is allowed to sit or stage a demonstration anywhere in the New Delhi district, officials said. “The leaders are putting on social media that if protesters are stopped anywhere, they should just sit where they are stopped. We have to ensure that doesn’t happen,” another police officer said, requesting anonymity.