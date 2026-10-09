Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of CJP protest tomorrow: Diversions likely from 6 am; check affected routes
The restrictions will be implemented depending on the prevailing situation and may affect traffic movement at several key intersections and stretches
Delhi Traffic Police, on Friday, issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions from 6 am on October 10 in view of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.
The restrictions will be implemented depending on the prevailing situation and may affect traffic movement at several key intersections and stretches across the national capital.
The locations where traffic may be affected include:
Deep Dive
1. Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point towards New Delhi
2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover
3. Jhandewalan Roundabout
4. Panchkuian Roundabout
5. Mandi House Roundabout
6. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
7. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
8. Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
9. Guru Nanak Chowk
10. Chelmsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point
11. Bhairon Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
12. Lodhi Road Flyover
13. Neela Gumbad Roundabout
14. Madarsa T-Point
15. Samrat Hotel Roundabout
16. Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing
17. Under Bhikaji Cama Place
18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover
19. Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point
20. Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout
21. Windsor Palace Roundabout
22. Tolstoy-Janpath crossing
23. Rail Bhawan Roundabout
24. Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing
25. Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point
26. Gol Dak Khana Roundabout
27. Patel Chowk Roundabout
28. Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point
29. RML Hospital Roundabout
30. Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point
Additionally, police has advised the commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time, as traffic movement at these locations and surrounding stretches may be affected depending on the situation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More