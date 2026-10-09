Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of CJP protest tomorrow: Diversions likely from 6 am; check affected routes

Delhi Traffic Police, on Friday, issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions from 6 am on October 10 in view of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for October 10 ahead of CJP protest. (HT Photo)

The restrictions will be implemented depending on the prevailing situation and may affect traffic movement at several key intersections and stretches across the national capital.

The locations where traffic may be affected include: