Not just Jantar Mantar, internet suspended at 8 other locations amid CJP protest in Delhi
The order, approved by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, suspended mobile internet within 500 metres of each site from noon to 10pm on Saturday.
The Union home ministry approved the suspension of mobile internet around at least eight places across Delhi that had been designated temporary jails for Saturday's protest, beyond the shutdown around central Delhi, according to records seen by HT.
The order, dated October 9 and approved by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, suspended mobile internet within 500 metres of each site from noon to 10pm on Saturday. "It is necessary and expedient so to do in the interest of public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," it said.
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The sites listed are Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, the Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, the Jasola Sports Complex in Sarita Vihar, a community centre in Daulatpur, two community centres in Chhawla, Jangli Ram Stadium in Kanjhawala and Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi.
Deep Dive
The Delhi government had notified the sites as temporary jails or detention centres, and thousands of protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists, were taken to them during the day. Supreme Court lawyers who were detained were taken to the Yamuna Sports Complex, and student activists and leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) to Surajmal Stadium.
Delhi Police had asked the ministry on Friday to suspend services to avoid any disruption of law and order.
Through the day, residents of east Delhi, away from the New Delhi area, posted on social media that they too were facing internet restrictions and asked whether a ban was in force there.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrawesh Lama
Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.Read More