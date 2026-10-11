Not just Jantar Mantar, internet suspended at 8 other locations amid CJP protest in Delhi

The Union home ministry approved the suspension of mobile internet around at least eight places across Delhi that had been designated temporary jails for Saturday's protest, beyond the shutdown around central Delhi, according to records seen by HT. Security personnel and police vehicles stationed in Connaught Place to maintain law and order following the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) anti-CEC protest demonstration, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI)

The order, dated October 9 and approved by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, suspended mobile internet within 500 metres of each site from noon to 10pm on Saturday. "It is necessary and expedient so to do in the interest of public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," it said.

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The sites listed are Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, the Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, the Jasola Sports Complex in Sarita Vihar, a community centre in Daulatpur, two community centres in Chhawla, Jangli Ram Stadium in Kanjhawala and Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi.