 Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary

PTI |
Aug 14, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan has been appointed as next Union Home Secretary, as per the official order.

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan was on Wednesday appointed the next Union Home Secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla, according to an official order.

Govind Mohan is currently posted as the Union culture secretary (Twitter Photo)
Govind Mohan is currently posted as the Union culture secretary (Twitter Photo)

Mohan, presently serving as Secretary, Ministry of Culture, will join as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (Sikkim: 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect.

"The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (Assam-Meghalaya: 1984) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024," the order stated.

Read more: Acting ED chief Rahul Navin appointed full-time director for two years

Mohan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had served as joint secretary and additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry before being appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Culture in October 2021.

The officer, who did B.Tech from Banaras Hindu University and PG Diploma from IIM, Ahmedabad, has also served in the Sikkim government in various capacities.

After taking over as the Union Home Secretary, the immediate challenge for Mohan would be holding assembly elections peacefully in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras in I-Day honours list

According to a Supreme Court directive, Jammu and Kashmir elections have to be conducted by September 30.

Incumbent Home Secretary Bhalla had held a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and force mobilisation.

Bhalla was appointed the Union Home Secretary in August 2019. He has had the longest tenure in the crucial post considered next to the country's top bureaucrat -- the cabinet secretary.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On