CJP renews protest call as Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee remain detained; Delhi Police cite ‘broken promises’ amid crackdown

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a major crackdown on a planned protest and the detention of thousands, including four former chief ministers, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. The action came amid CJP's call for protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who faces allegations of carrying out irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Delhi Police personnel stand guard outside Block A in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place following an anti-CEC protest organized by the CJP in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI) While the police released all the protesters after day-long detention, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Youtuber Dhruv Rathee remained in custody. The Cockroach Janta Party has given a fresh call for protest, urging people to begin march to Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday. Why Delhi Police stalled protests The Delhi Police shared a video on X, explaining the reason for denying permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. In the caption, the police wrote, "Broken promises, shattered trust."

Deep Dive Why is the Cockroach Janta Party protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? Are Delhi Metro stations and services back to normal after the protest restrictions?

In the video, Delhi Police highlighted that the CJP failed to abide by its signed undertaking while protesting in June-July to demand the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Security personnel keep a vigil at Jantar Mantar road after a protest call by CJP. (PTI)

Also Read | BJP leader's daughter detained near Bangla Sahib amid CJP protest in Delhi: ‘For sitting in a park’ Key developments from protests against CEC From the closure of 45 metro stations in the national capital to the detention of actor Imran Khan in Mumbai, Saturday saw escalating developments as protests erupted in various parts of the country. 4 ex-CMs detained: Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Pinarayi Vijayan (CPI-M) and Manik Sarkar (CPI-M), were detained from multiple locations across Delhi as they attempted to join the protest. Abhijeet Dipke and others detained: Dipke and two CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft as soon as their flight landed.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Police after the flight landed at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Dhruv Rathee detained from Gurugram: YouTuber Rathee, who lives abroad and had come to join the CJP protest, was detained by police from his residence in Gurugram. CJP's Ajinkya Shinde calls fresh protest: Following the detentions, CJP's Ajinkya Shinde has renewed the call for demonstrations on Sunday, October 11. "But we're not backing down! We will march to Jantar Mantar again tomorrow and stay there until all our demands are met," the CJP's post on X read. Tushar Gandhi, actor Imran Khan detained: Police detained actor Imran Khan, activist Tushar Gandhi and CPI (M) workers from various locations in Mumbai for protesting without permission, news agency PTI reported.

Mumbai Police detained actor Imran Khan among protesters at August Kranti Maidan during demonstrations supporting the CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Raju Shinde/HT)