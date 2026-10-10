BJP leader's daughter detained near Bangla Sahib amid CJP protest in Delhi: ‘For sitting in a park’
Yashaswinee Raje Singh is the daughter of Vikram Singh, a prominent BJP leader and former MLA, who represented UP’s Fatehpur Sadar constituency.
Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Singh from Uttar Pradesh, has been detained amid the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi.
Delhi has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed, and barricades and spike strips installed amid the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The protesters are seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
“Detained near Bangla Sahib for sitting in a park. currently being held in Keshav Puram police station,” she wrote on X.
Singh is the daughter of Vikram Singh, a prominent BJP leader and former MLA, who represented UP’s Fatehpur Sadar constituency.
She gained immense prominence during the June–July student protests demanding the resignation of the then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks. She actively backed the CJP campaign at the time.
Several big faces detained
CJP's key faces, including founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke and co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained inside the plane upon landing at Delhi airport on Saturday.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) Keralam said on X that party leaders, including MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan, KK Shailaja, John Brittas MP, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi, were detained upon arriving at Jantar Mantar.
In a self-made video posted on X, political activist Yogendra Yadav alleged that a car without police markings was following them on their way to the protest site.
“We fear that at any moment we too could be detained or abducted, so I'm making this video so that you can know what's happening with us. One thing is clear—we may be detained, arrested, or whatever they wish, but this struggle will not stop,” he said.
Apart from this, All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora was also detained near Safdarjung airport as police stepped up a crackdown on protesters on Saturday.
40,000 cops deployed in Delhi
With a massive gathering expected on Saturday, the Capital has been turned into a fortress, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed to prevent protesters from converging on Jantar Mantar for a demonstration called by the CJP against the CEC over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Jantar Mantar, the intended focal point of the protest, has been sealed off even to media personnel. The connecting roads were also barricaded and manned by security forces, with loudspeakers at three key entry-exit points broadcasting warnings in Hindi and English against gatherings, processions, road blockades and other prohibited activities under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More