Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Pinarayi Vijayan: Key leaders, CJP face detention on protest day | Full list

Several leaders from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Opposition were detained by the Delhi Police ahead of their arrival at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to participate in the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. CJP's leadership, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and several politicians were among those detained today by police.

CJP's ley faces including founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke, co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the plane upon landing at the Delhi airport. Track CJP protest LIVE

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Keralam said on X that party leaders including MA Baby, Pinarayi Vijayan, MV Govindan Master, A Vijayaraghavan KK Shailaja, John Brittas MP, KN Balagopal, Brinda Karat and PK Sreemathi were detained upon arriving at Jantar Mantar.