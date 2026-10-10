Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained on landing at Delhi airport for CJP's stir

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police after the flight he travelled from Mumbai landed at the Delhi airport, at least two senior police officers confirmed. Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained at the airport, minutes after they landed. (CJP)

Along with Dipke, two other key leaders of the pressure group, co-convener Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, were also detained.

Immediately after their detention, the CJP issued a statement, condemning the detention of the three leaders straight from their flight upon landing at the Delhi airport. It was not immediately clear where the three were taken after their detention.