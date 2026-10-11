'Delhi Police entered Bangla Sahib with shoes, weapons': CJP urges 'Sikh brothers' to join fight against govt

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das said that the Delhi Police entered Bangla Sahib forcefully with shoes, weapons in hand and detained protesters. They forced gurudwara management to remove protesters.

CJP co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das (PTI)

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“Whoever behaves like this with our Sikh brothers or with a place of worship.... The end is very near for this government. I request Sikh brothers to help us and fight against them,” he said.