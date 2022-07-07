Delhi Police launch line of designer merchandise for use by the public

The Delhi Police has launched a line of bags, the first product in its planned merchandise range to reach out to the residents and spread its ‘people-friendly’ image, senior officers associated with the project said on Wednesday.

The launch took place on July 4 during the first Commissionerate Day parade, and the bags are likely to be available in about a month, the officers said. They added that the bags — totes, crossbody, duffle, satchels, and backpacks — will be coloured khaki with red and blue stripes, dipping into the palette used for the police uniform. They will also bear the Delhi Police logo.

The bags have been designed by fashion designer Ritu Beri, who also attended the July 4 parade.

A special commissioner rank officer who is overseeing the project said, “We want to reach out to the masses and portray the positive image of he Delhi Police. Youngsters will definitely like the products since they are good quality products and comparatively cheaper,” the officer said asking not to be named.

According to the officer, the bags may cost between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 depending on their size.

“The department is yet to make a final decision on where to sell the merchandise. They will surely be sold at the National Museum inside Delhi Police headquarters and at select police stations. There are plans to tie up with online vendors and renting out spaces in city malls,” the officer said

In the US, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have authorised vendors to sell their merchandise such as hoodies, T-shirts, caps.

“The merchandise is inspired by the unflinching spirit of Delhi Police personnel who brave extreme conditions while serving the citizens. The best quality merchandise with department’s logo and messages has been created after research, keeping in mind global trends, and the duties and responsibilities of police personnel and public expectations,” Beri said on Monday during the launch.

Apoorva Jain, 29, an east Delhi resident who works as a social media manager with a private company, said having a bag with Delhi Police logo on it will give her a “sense of security”. “I wouldn’t mind carrying a bag to work and use it for daily commute because people might think I know someone from Delhi Police,” she said.