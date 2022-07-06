BJP planning to turn Delhi into a UT, will junk elections: Kejriwal in House

Invoking a diverse span of themes such as democracy, Constitution, alleged misuse of central agencies and Bollywood, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a 30-minute-long speech in the Delhi assembly on Tuesday, and alleged that the central government was planning to convert Delhi into a full Union Territory and eliminate elections in its bid to murder ”Jantantra” (rule by the people).

“The BJP leaders are going around threatening the people that they will get legislative assembly elections cancelled too by making Delhi a full Union Territory (UT) from a UT with an elected House,” he said on the second and the last day of the Delhi assembly’s session.

“If you will stop holding elections in the country, tear apart the Constitution and eliminate the rule by the people, this country will be finished. In your hate for Kejriwal, you have started hating the country,” Kejriwal said, addressing the BJP legislators.

Kejriwal said that the BJP scuttled the civic elections in Delhi at the last moment and added that the AAP will go to court to ensure that elections are held. “We know BJP will not let MCD elections take place. We will have to take up this matter in the court of law. BJP can do whatever it wants, but the AAP will not let it sabotage democracy. We will get elections held by doing whatever it takes. The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years, yet it never tried to clean Delhi. If the AAP had the reins of the MCD, we would not have allowed even a single blot of dirt on Delhi.”

Later, while talking to reporters, Kejriwal said Delhi will not sit silently if the BJP turns Delhi into a full UT. “People of Delhi will come on the streets against the move,” he said.

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP for “targeting” AAP ministers to hamper development in the city. He said Delhi minister and AAP senior leader Satyendar Jain’s arrest was a “black day” for the country. Jain, who held various portfolios including health, home and power in the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) on May 30 in an alleged money laundering case.

The CM alleged that the BJP was planning to arrest Sisodia “by the end of August”. “He (Sisodia) has given a bright future to 18 lakh children of Delhi. I am giving an open challenge to the BJP, which has 19 states under its rule. All your 19 states on one side and Delhi on the other. We will show 10 schools under our control. You can show 10 schools under yours,” he said.

Referring to his recent visit to Gujarat, Kejriwal said nobody is speaking against the BJP misrule because they were afraid. “But it is only AAP which is not afraid of the BJP. In fact, the BJP is afraid of the AAP,” he said.

Asking the AAP MLAs to stand firm against the attacks by the BJP, Kejriwal said the current phase in the history of India will be written in black letters, and the AAP leaders will be described as “freedom fighters”.

“Other parties in the country are breaking away or bowing down (before BJP). The AAP is the only party which is standing up to the BJP,” Kejriwal said.

Rephrasing an iconic dialogue from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor-starrer Deewar, Kejriwal said, “Jab BJP wale Dilli ke logon ko darate hain ki humare paas ED hai CBI hai, Delhi Police hai, paisa hai, har district mein bade bade office hain, Dilli ki 2 crore janta inse kehti hai – Hamare paas hamara beta Kejriwal hai. (When BJP threatens the people saying that we have the might of all central agencies like ED and CBI, we have the Delhi Police, offices spread across all districts, the two crore people of Delhi tell them that we have our son Kejriwal.)”

The AAP chief also mentioned the detention of a TV journalist in Noida by the Chhattisgarh Police, and the resultant tussle with the Noida Police on Tuesday. “Today, I heard that the Chhattisgarh Police went to arrest a TV anchor in Noida for broadcasting false information about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by linking him to the Udaipur incident. The anchor should be arrested. But, the Uttar Pradesh Police stepped in to save the anchor. You [the BJP] can’t fight the Chinese, but you are making the police forces in the states fight among each other. The Punjab Police had gone to Delhi to arrest someone [BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga] but the Delhi Police started interfering in Punjab Police’s business. Instead of fighting among each other, why don’t we unite and drive the Chinese out of our borders?”

Irked by Kejriwal’s remark on the Centre’s alleged inability to contain Chinese incursions, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Leader of the opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Kejriwal’s statement was “anti-national”.

“Saying that the Chinese entered Indian territory is an insult to the entire nation, and Kejriwal should apologise for his statement. Kejriwal always keeps blowing his own trumpet. The truth is that China could not enter even an inch of India’s land and Indian soldiers drove them away. We may have political differences, but this kind of cheap politics should not be done on the issue of national security,” Bidhuri said.

