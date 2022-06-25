Elect AAP to end graft: Arvind Kejriwal to voters in Himachal

Promising to end corruption and promote better education and health facilities, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Himachal to give his party one chance in the upcoming assembly elections.

He was addressing a public meeting at Dhalpur in Kullu.

Before Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Himachal president Surjeet Thakur held a roadshow “Tiranga March” in the town.

It was Kejriwal and Mann’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a fortnight. Earlier, the duo held a Townhall Meeting on Education in Hamirpur on June 10.

Himachal, where assembly elections are to be held later this year, AAP is presenting itself as a third alternative to the BJP and Congress and has made health and education its main poll plank.

Reiterating his vow to eradicate corruption, Kejriwal said, “Only one party can do it and that is AAP.”

This campaign started with Anna Hazare Movement. We eradicate corruption in Delhi, are doing it in Punjab and will do so in Himachal,” said the Delhi chief minister.

“Have you heard of any chief minister getting his minister arrested for graft?” he asked an elated crowd.

Mann could have easily brushed the matter under the carpet, but he got his health minister arrested and sent him to jail, said Kejriwal.

“We are here not to do politics; neither have we known how to do it. But we are here with a resolve. We will not spare anyone who indulges in corruption,” he said.

The AAP convener said Himachal has a budget of thousands of crores of rupees but the “money is not spent on the public”.

“This goes to the pockets of the BJP and Congress leaders,” he alleged.

Kejriwal said the AAP government has transformed the schools and hospitals in Delhi.

“When you go home think about which party can give your children a better education and jobs. If you feel the BJP and Congress can do it, vote for them,” he said.

He said in Delhi’s Mohalla clinics, everyone whether poor or rich is given free treatment and similar facilities will be started in Punjab from August 15 with 75 Mohalla clinics.

He further claimed that his government has given 12 lakh jobs in the last five years and has prepared a roadmap to give 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

“You have given them (BJP and Congress) enough chances. Just give one chance to AAP if you want a similar change in Himachal,” he appealed.

In his address, Bhagwant Mann thanked people for turning up in large numbers for the Tiranga March.

“We are not here for a show of strength or seeking votes but to discuss some basics things which concern your children and your family,” he said, adding that the BJP and Congress “enslaved the people of the country in instalments turn by turn”.

He said the war against corruption started in Delhi after the Anna movement and reached Punjab.

“In Punjab, we have taken decisions which they didn’t take in 75 years and that has led to a trust-building among the public for their government,” he added.

