Elect AAP to end graft: Arvind Kejriwal to voters in Himachal
Promising to end corruption and promote better education and health facilities, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the people of Himachal to give his party one chance in the upcoming assembly elections.
He was addressing a public meeting at Dhalpur in Kullu.
Before Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Himachal president Surjeet Thakur held a roadshow “Tiranga March” in the town.
It was Kejriwal and Mann’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a fortnight. Earlier, the duo held a Townhall Meeting on Education in Hamirpur on June 10.
Himachal, where assembly elections are to be held later this year, AAP is presenting itself as a third alternative to the BJP and Congress and has made health and education its main poll plank.
Reiterating his vow to eradicate corruption, Kejriwal said, “Only one party can do it and that is AAP.”
This campaign started with Anna Hazare Movement. We eradicate corruption in Delhi, are doing it in Punjab and will do so in Himachal,” said the Delhi chief minister.
“Have you heard of any chief minister getting his minister arrested for graft?” he asked an elated crowd.
Mann could have easily brushed the matter under the carpet, but he got his health minister arrested and sent him to jail, said Kejriwal.
“We are here not to do politics; neither have we known how to do it. But we are here with a resolve. We will not spare anyone who indulges in corruption,” he said.
The AAP convener said Himachal has a budget of thousands of crores of rupees but the “money is not spent on the public”.
“This goes to the pockets of the BJP and Congress leaders,” he alleged.
Kejriwal said the AAP government has transformed the schools and hospitals in Delhi.
“When you go home think about which party can give your children a better education and jobs. If you feel the BJP and Congress can do it, vote for them,” he said.
He said in Delhi’s Mohalla clinics, everyone whether poor or rich is given free treatment and similar facilities will be started in Punjab from August 15 with 75 Mohalla clinics.
He further claimed that his government has given 12 lakh jobs in the last five years and has prepared a roadmap to give 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.
“You have given them (BJP and Congress) enough chances. Just give one chance to AAP if you want a similar change in Himachal,” he appealed.
In his address, Bhagwant Mann thanked people for turning up in large numbers for the Tiranga March.
“We are not here for a show of strength or seeking votes but to discuss some basics things which concern your children and your family,” he said, adding that the BJP and Congress “enslaved the people of the country in instalments turn by turn”.
He said the war against corruption started in Delhi after the Anna movement and reached Punjab.
“In Punjab, we have taken decisions which they didn’t take in 75 years and that has led to a trust-building among the public for their government,” he added.
-
Now, vertical gardens start coming up at main intersections in Prayagraj
Continuing with the task of beautifying Sangam city and minimising air pollution, the district administration is installing vertical gardens at all major traffic crossings of Prayagraj, informed municipal officials. “These gardens are being installed under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of a private bank. Besides making the city intersections look beautiful, these gardens would also help reduce pollution levels in the city,” said environment engineer, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam, Uttam Verma.
-
In solidarity: Sainiks gather outside Shinde’s Thane house
Thane While several Shiv Sena members have staged protests against rebel leader Eknath Shinde at many places, the scene outside Shinde's house in Landmark Society in Thane was completely different on Saturday evening, with hundreds of Sainiks pledging their support and the hashtag #amhibhaisamarthak (we support Eknath shinde) trending across social media circles. Thane is a stronghold for Shiv Sena and Shinde was monumental in holding the fort for over three decades.
-
After three days, Uttar Pradesh records slight dip in fresh Covid cases
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came marginally below 600 after three days on Saturday with 590 more people testing positive for the deadly contagion from among the 99279 samples tested. Uttar Pradesh had reported over 600 Covid cases for three consecutive days this week. On June 22 there were 682 fresh Covid cases, June 23 saw 636 cases and on June 24 as many as 627 fresh Covid cases were reported.
-
IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation
IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology of US. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.“ The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.
-
Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue. Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics