New Delhi, The Delhi Police have arrested two men, including a life convict wanted in a double murder case, in a major operation targeting the Pardi gang of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Delhi Police nabs Pardi gang members wanted in murder, robbery cases

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikram Pardi and Bunty Pardi , both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Guna, he said.

Both were wanted in multiple cases of robbery, house dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Vikram Pardi was also wanted in a case related to a jewellery store burglary in Delhi's Sangam Vihar in February 2022 and was also a life convict in a 1996 double murder case in Vikas Puri.

On October 16, police laid a trap near Rohtak Railway Station in Haryana following specific intelligence about Vikram's movements. Acting on the information, the team apprehended Vikram along with Bunty, who had been absconding for several years.

"Vikram Pardi was declared a proclaimed offender and rewardee by the court in connection with the 2022 case. He has a history of involvement in at least 16 serious offences, including murder and robbery. Bunty Pardi was similarly wanted in 17 cases of robbery, burglary, and attempted murder," the press release said.

The Crime Branch said the duo belongs to a Pardi tribal gang known for organized interstate criminal operations.

The gang reportedly conducts reconnaissance in residential areas, masquerades as street vendors to evade detection, and carries out house burglaries and robberies at night, often resorting to violence if confronted.

Legal action has been initiated against both accused, and their respective police stations have been informed for further proceedings.

Vikram had previously served a life sentence in the double murder case and was released in 2003, after which he resumed criminal activities. Bunty confessed to deliberately avoiding police arrest and court proceedings despite being aware of pending cases against him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.