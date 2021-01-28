Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence
Delhi Police's Crime Branch will now take over the investigation of nine out of the total 25 cases registered in connection with violence during farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, Delhi Police said.
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Thursday held a meeting with the Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and other senior police officers at the police headquarters.
According to sources, directions have been given for the immediate arrest of the accused based on CCTV footage and eyewitnesses.
Directions have also been given to nab Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and the person who hoisted the flag at Red Fort, they said.
Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.
Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
