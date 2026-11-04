Delhi Police to reimburse full tuition fee of children of personnel killed in line of duty

In a first, the Delhi Police will reimburse the full tuition fees for the higher education of children of personnel who have died in the line of duty, under a new welfare initiative by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. The department has also announced revised educational incentives for the children of serving police personnel based on their academic performance.

Children of serving police personnel securing more than 90% marks in Class 10 and 12 will receive a one-time incentive of ₹5,000 in each category. (Photo for representation) (HT File)

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The benefit will be effective from the 2025-26 academic year.

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Delhi Police Additional Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan said the decision is part of a series of amendments to the Delhi Police Education Fund to expand educational assistance and recognise academic excellence among the children of police personnel.

“Earlier, a fixed amount would be paid every year, but now the police department will take care of the entire tuition fee,” a Delhi Police official told HT.

Under the revised provisions, children of serving police personnel securing more than 90% marks in Class 10 and 12 will receive a one-time incentive of ₹5,000 in each category. The scholarship amount for children pursuing higher education, including academic, diploma and professional courses, has also been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

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{{^usCountry}} In another incentive, students securing a rank among the top 1,000 candidates in national-level competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET will receive ₹50,000 each, along with a certificate of appreciation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incentive, students securing a rank among the top 1,000 candidates in national-level competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET will receive ₹50,000 each, along with a certificate of appreciation. {{/usCountry}}

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The amendments also allow students to change their professional or trade courses after completing the first year without having to refund the scholarship received for that year – a facility that can be availed only once.

The contribution base of the fund will also be expanded to include personnel of all ranks from April 1, 2026. However, educational benefits will be available to children of personnel from Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) to promotee ACP rank.