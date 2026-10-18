Delhi protest LIVE: CJP warns of legal action if Das, Ranka not released today; cites ‘delay tactics’

This came even as the outfit founder Abhijeet Dipke was released on Saturday on conditional bail, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place for the ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march and then arrested. One of the primary conditions of Dipke's bail bond is to ensure there is no breach of peace on his end for a period of one year.

AISA national president Neha Bora had also been detained on Friday, but was released following overnight detention after formal procedures under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

The CJP, student organisations and the Opposition have staged continuous protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision exercise, following reports of objections being raised by the two Election Commissioners on the poll body's decisions. The ECI has, in a statement, maintained that all decisions taken by it are unanimous.

‘Waiting for my brothers to be free’

Following his release on Friday, Dipke said he was “waiting for his brothers to be free”, while sharing a photograph of Das and Ranka. CJP's co-convenors were arrested earlier this week on Tuesday, after they jumped a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which was de-notified as a protest site, and displayed the Tricolour there, along with 12 others.

They were subsequently detained. While CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde and 11 others were released, Das and Ranka faced preventive action and were sent to five-day judicial custody.

CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh had, in a post on X, alleged that Das and Ranka “could not come out” on Saturday because the investigating officer (IO) had come at 6 pm for a 2 pm hearing.