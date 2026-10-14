Delhi protest LIVE: Das, Ranka to be produced before executive magistrate soon, claims CJP

This came after the CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh claimed the three had been “arrested”, while the cops said they had been placed under preventive arrest. Das, Ranka and others were detained after they entered the Jantar Mantar early on Tuesday morning, a day after the site was denotified as a protest venue.

‘No parallel protests, one singular protest’: Rahul Gandhi during meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, student activists

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had called leaders of the INDIA bloc, civil society members and activists for tea at his residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, he said, “We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests, there is one singular protest and the protest has one mission -- ‘restoration of democracy in India.’”

“The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar, and now, the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea,” he said, according to PTI news agency.

‘Prepare once again for a crushing defeat in 2029’: Amit Shah slams Opposition

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Opposition. “I want to tell Shri Rahul ji and his associates to prepare themselves once again for a crushing defeat in 2029. In the 2029 general elections, the NDA is going to win with a resounding majority, and the Congress is going to face defeat for the fourth consecutive time,” he said.

The union home minister listed Congress' poll losses over the years, and also called for Rahul to “introspect”. “For 33 years, no Congress Chief Minister has won in Tripura. In Bengal, the Congress party has not achieved a victory for 54 years. In states like Bengal, Tripura, and Gujarat, the Congress party has faced defeat for three, four, or even five decades. I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi directly: is this the result of the SIR? The SIR only came into effect after 2024,” Shah said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal countered the criticism. “Heights of irony that Vote Chor Amit Shah is celebrating an election victory - when the whole problem is how they are destroying our electoral system. Amit Shah is already speaking about 2029, clearly he also knows that Modi’s position is unstable,” Venugopal said in a post on X.