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Delhi protest LIVE: Das, Ranka to be produced before executive magistrate soon, claims CJP

By Arya Mishra
Oct 14, 2026, 07:37:56 IST

Delhi protest LIVE: CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh claimed Das, Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde had been “arrested”, while the cops said they had been placed under preventive arrest.

Delhi protest LIVE: Das, Ranka and others were detained after they entered the Jantar Mantar early on Tuesday morning (PTI)
Delhi protest LIVE: Das, Ranka and others were detained after they entered the Jantar Mantar early on Tuesday morning (PTI)

Delhi protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party early on Wednesday morning claimed its co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, as well as its national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde, would be produced before a special executive magistrate before 7 am....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 14 Oct 2026, 07:37:56 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP leaders' ‘arrest illegal, sections irrelevant,’ says CJP legal affairs head

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde's “arrests” were “illegal”, claiming that the sections against them were “irrelevant as no crime of such kind had happened”, PTI news agency reported.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 07:22:16 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Das, Ranka, Shinde likely to be produced before SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde will likely be produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg Police Station soon.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 07:14:34 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP lawyers say haven't received copy of FIR against Das, Ranka

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP lawyers late on Tuesday said they had not received a copy of the FIR against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, PTI news agency reported.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 07:08:52 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Rahul tells Opposition leaders to ‘be ready to mobilise in 24 hours,’ says report

    Delhi protest LIVE: Addressing the press after hosting Opposition leaders, student activists and civil society members for high tea at his residence, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi told all present that their outfits should be “ready to mobilise” within 24 hours, if needed, Indian Express reported.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 07:05:35 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: What is the case registered against Das, Ranka and Shinde?

    Delhi protest LIVE: The Delhi Police has registered a case against Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde. The charges include trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, breach of a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties, PTI news agency cited sources as saying.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 06:58:28 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP legal affairs head shares photograph of Das, Ranka and Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, early on Wednesday, shared a photograph of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde at the Parliament Street Police Station.

    Singh had earlier claimed that the three had been “released from Jaffarpura Police Station”. “…The police have not informed us where they are being taken. Why is there such a lack of transparency?” Singh said in a post on X. “This kind of secretive conduct raises serious concerns. We all have left from there with the bus,” Singh added.

    Singh later said that the three would be produced before an SEM.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 06:49:36 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Why were the CJP leaders detained?

    Delhi protest LIVE: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde along with other CJP volunteers had entered Jantar Mantar by jumping the locked gates on Tuesday, a day after the site lost its designated protest venue status.

    Ranka shared a video of the incident on his X handle, showing Das and him, along with outfit's national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue before police personnel present there intervened and took hold of them. Ranka also displayed the Tricolour at the venue, before Delhi Police detained the CJP leaders.

  • 14 Oct 2026, 06:47:54 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP claims Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka arrested after Jantar Mantar breach, Delhi Police calls it preventive

    Delhi protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party has claimed that its co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been arrested, following the Jantar Mantar breach on Tuesday morning.

    However, the Delhi Police said they were placing the CJP leaders, including Ajinkya Shinde, “under preventive arrest”, ANI news agency reported. CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, in an update early on Wednesday, said Das, Ranka and Shinde will likely be produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station before 7 am.

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