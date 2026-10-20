Delhi protest LIVE: CJP slams Das, Ranka's extended custody, says ‘repression will not break their spirit’
Delhi protest LIVE: Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been in jail since October 13, after they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke has accused PM Modi of using the state machinery to intimidate young protesters and suppress dissent.
Delhi protest LIVE: The judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days as a new Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) heard the case on Monday. The duo have been in jail since October 13, after they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar, a day after the site was de-notified as a protest site....Read More
Additionally, the Jantar Mantar trespassing case has also been transferred to the Crime Branch.
Delhi Police cites public order concerns over Das, Ranka’s release
Delhi Police on Monday sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” However, CJP’s legal team countered the apprehension, arguing that there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the duo posed any threat or that their release would disturb public order.
On the day of their detention, Ranka had shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.
Last week, the SEM sent the duo to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said party co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained undeterred despite spending days in jail, saying they walked into court with smiles on their faces and their spirits unbroken.
"Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down. Even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, their spirits unbroken," Dipke said in a post on X.
Dipke on PM Modi
In a lengthy Instagram post, Dipke accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the state machinery to intimidate young protesters and suppress dissent. He questioned the government's decision to keep 27-year-old Saurav Das and 30-year-old Ashutosh Ranka in custody for waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar.
"The great Vishwaguru Narendra Modi must be feeling very strong keeping 26-27-year-old Saurabh Das in jail and keeping 30-year-old Ashutosh behind bars. This is what strength looks like? Hiding behind the police, hiding behind the courts, is this Narendra Modi's strength?" he said.
Dipke alleged that the duo had been denied timely hearings, with proceedings repeatedly postponed. He accused Modi of projecting strength by keeping young protesters behind bars and deploying the police and security forces against those opposing his government.
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- 20 Oct 2026, 09:22:39 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Repression will not break their spirit’, says Ratna Singh
Delhi protest LIVE: “I met Saurav and Ashu before leaving, and they are stronger than we think. This is how the State tries to crush young people, but it should know that it will not break their spirit,” said CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh on X on Monday after SEM's order.
“Keeping them in jail for unfurling the national flag? If this isn’t an undeclared Emergency, then what is? Repression will not break their spirit,” she added.
- 20 Oct 2026, 08:57:30 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Advocate Abhik Chimni expresses ‘disappointment’ after custody extended
Delhi protest LIVE: Abhik Chimni, representing Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, said, “We are very disappointed. This is a matter of preventive custody and it is also a matter of fact that the Court itself said that they don't deem it necessary for the person to be sent to judicial custody. That is why they asked for the surety; once the sureties were given, they originally had a problem with it.”
"Then there was an issue with the next surety too. Law says - release them first and then see the verification, surety and so on. Today, they produced another surety and all details required. One of the reasons they gave in the order is that one of the photos is not matching. Then they said that there is an apprehension...It is very disturbing, we will see what to do."
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- 20 Oct 2026, 08:42:52 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: 'They walked into court with smiles on their faces’, says Dipke
Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the extension of judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying, “even after five days in jail, they walked into court with smiles on their faces, , their spirits unbroken.”
“Ashu and Saurav’s first crime was waving the Tiranga at Jantar Mantar. Their second crime? Refusing to back down,” he posted on X on Monday.
- 20 Oct 2026, 08:19:44 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Dipke targets PM Modi over extension of Das, Ranka's custody
Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over extension of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rank’s custody by two days.
“Narendra Modi, you must be feeling very strong by arresting a 26-year-old Saurav Das, after beating students or barricading Delhi,” he said in a post on X.
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- 20 Oct 2026, 08:03:43 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: New magistrate says Das, Ranka had “deliberately breached” their bonds
Delhi protest LIVE: Ranka and Das were produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station. In a two-page order, seen by HT, the SEM said that they had “deliberately breached” their October 11 bonds and the grounds of apprehension suggested that the duo’s conduct “is not above board; rather it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protest at de-notified areas”.
“Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer,” the order said.
- 20 Oct 2026, 07:45:29 AM IST
Delhi protest live: CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s case transferred to crime branch
Delhi protest live: Jantar Mantar trespassing case against CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka has been transferred to crime branch
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- 20 Oct 2026, 07:45:04 AM IST
Delhi protest live: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's custody extended by 2 days
Delhi protest live: Cockroach Janta Party convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been in custody since October 13. The judicial custody was extended by two days on October 19. The two, who had been arrested for trespassing on the recently de-notified Jantar Mantar.