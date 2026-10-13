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Delhi protest LIVE: SC, Delhi HC to hear protesters' pleas; CJP's 24-hour ultimatum to police ends today

By Arya Mishra
Oct 13, 2026, 08:37:41 IST

Delhi protest LIVE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might host INDIA bloc MPs and student activists for a high-tea at his residence on Tuesday, with the opposition expected to address a joint press conference in the afternoon.

Delhi protest LIVE: The protests in the Capital by opposition leaders and activists come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)
Delhi protest LIVE: The protests in the Capital by opposition leaders and activists come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls. (HT Photo/ Sanchit Khanna)

Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court are set to hear pleas in connection to the protests in Delhi and the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the Capital. This comes amid a row over the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the country, which has led to Opposition leaders and activists seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 13 Oct 2026, 08:37:41 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Why is govt scared of people exercising democratic rights?’ says CJP

    Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party in a post on X on Tuesday said, “CJP leaders visited Parliament Street Police Station to demand a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. In no time, the Modi Govt denotified it as a designated protest site!” They further questioned, “Why is the Govt so scared of people exercising their democratic rights?”

  • 13 Oct 2026, 08:27:37 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Request the SC to step in and move the protest site from here,’ says Khan Market Traders Association president

    Delhi protest LIVE: Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjeev Mehra on Tuesday claimed business in the last few days had “taken a hit” owing to protests. “The police have set up a perimeter to stop the protestors, which starts 1 Km before our market...” Mehra told ANI news agency.

    “The market is open, but there are no customers and the business is completely at a standstill. We are only able to do about 10% to 20% of our business...” Mehra said, highlighting that the festive season had begun. “I request the Supreme Court to step in and move the protest site from here and take it to Delhi border... It should be ensured that there are no protests at Jantar Mantar or in New Delhi area from now on...” ANI cited him as saying.

  • 13 Oct 2026, 08:23:08 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: SC to hear two separate pleas over protests in Capital

    Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear two separate pleas — one filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the other mentioned by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan. The pleas concern disturbances caused to lawyers and courts during the October 10 and 11 protests in Delhi and allegations of certain people freely attacking lawyers, young persons and other protesters, ANI news agency reported.

    A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana had earlier said it would not permit any impediment to the functioning of courts or the movement of lawyers.

  • 13 Oct 2026, 07:56:20 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Security measures remain in parts of Central Delhi

    Delhi protest LIVE: Security measures remained tightened in parts of Central Delhi on Tuesday, with barricades in place in some areas. Security personnel also remain deployed, according to visuals by PTI news agency.

  • 13 Oct 2026, 07:47:53 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's 24-hour ultimatum to Delhi Police over protest date ends today

    Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had on Monday given the Delhi Police 24 hours to provide a date for holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, warning that the party would announce its next course of action if no response came within the deadline.

    Ranka and fellow co-convener Saurav Dass entered the Parliament Street police station to press for a date. “Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest,” Ranka said.

    “Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he added.

  • 13 Oct 2026, 07:46:31 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Traffic curbs still in place owing to ‘law and order situation’, says Delhi traffic police

    Delhi protest LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said vehicle movement may be impacted at various locations across the Capital “in view of the law and order situation.”

    “Dynamic diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions,” the traffic police said in a post on X. The traffic police further requested motorists to avoid “non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel and cooperate” with the cops “to ensure smooth traffic movement.”

  • 13 Oct 2026, 07:42:38 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Metro stations open today

    Delhi protest LIVE: All metro stations in the Delhi network will remain open today. According to a service update by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on X on Monday, entry and exit gates of all metro stations had been opened.

    The interchange facilities at all stations was also available.

  • 13 Oct 2026, 07:19:09 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to host Opposition leaders, civil society members, student activists for high tea, says report

    Delhi protest LIVE: Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations for a high tea at his residence on Tuesday, PTI news agency reported citing sources.

    The INDIA bloc MPs are expected to hold a joint press conference in the afternoon, followed by tea at the Congress MP's residence.

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