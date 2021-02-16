IND USA
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi.
Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months

On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:41 PM IST

Delhi reported 94 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, the lowest in more than nine months, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the government on Tuesday. It is also the second time in the last 22 days that the number of infections is below 100. On January 27, the national capital had recorded 96 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 134 cases and two deaths. The average number of daily infections has hovered between 131 to 158, according to government data.

As the Covid-19 cases continue to fall in Delhi, the number of related fatalities in the same period was recorded at one taking the death toll in the Capital to 10,894. The positivity rate has fallen to 0.17, the bulletin showed.

Delhi has also reported a steady decline in the number of fatalities. In the last seven days, the daily number of fatalities has remained below five. It reported no deaths on Saturday—the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil. Before that, zero fatalities were reported on February 9 after a gap of nearly nine months.

Delhi’s tally of Covid-19 has now risen to 6,37,181 and the number of active cases is at 10,19. The number of tests done in the last 24 hours stood at 56,944.

India is the second country to be worst hit by the Covid-19. The United States tops the chart while Brazil and the United Kingdom follows with 9,866,710 cases and 4,059,696 cases respectively.

On Tuesday, India’s Covid-19 caseload reached 10,925,710 after 9,121 people contracted the virus. According to the Union health ministry, 17 states and Union territories reported no fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours and six of them reported no new infections.

