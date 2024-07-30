Delhi records hottest July, may receive high rainfall on July 31

Delhi's maximum temperature reached 39.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, five degrees higher than normal and the hottest for the month this year, according to the weather office. Visitors enjoy light rain at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

However, heavy rain is expected on July 31.

The highest temperature in July this year was 38.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 12.

Delhi has been experiencing high humidity for the past few days. On Tuesday, according to the weather office, the humidity ranged from 57 to 78 per cent. There was no rainfall throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest temperature recorded in July 2023 was 39.4 degrees Celsius. In July 2022, the highest was 39.1 degrees, while it was 43.5 degrees in 2021 and 41.6 degrees in 2020.

This month's average maximum temperature has been 35.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with heavy rain on Wednesday and issued an 'orange' alert, meaning "be alert".

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As per PTI, Delhi has seen an 82 per cent rainfall deficit this July compared to the whole month last year, but the rainfall is still 1 per cent above the normal amount for this time.

The IMD reported that Delhi received 203 mm of rain from July 1 to 30. Last July, Delhi received 384 mm of rain for the entire month. In July 2023, the total rainfall for the month was 83 per cent above the normal amount.

Moreover, in Leh in Ladakh, high temperatures above 33 degrees Celsius have led to the cancellation of several flights over the past four days, airport officials said on Tuesday. A total of 16 flights have been cancelled at KBR Leh Airport since Saturday because the high temperatures made it difficult for flights to operate.