Delhi riots case: Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider seek bail citing long incarceration and equality with others

The Delhi High Court on Friday heard the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider, who sought release on the grounds of parity, trial delays and prolonged incarceration. Former JNU student Umar Khalid (HT FILE PHOTO)

The bench comprising of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, heard the arguments. Delhi Police asked for more time to respond to the accused's submissions. The next hearing will be on December 12.

Senior advocate Tridip Pais, who was representing Umar Khalid argued on the principle of parity, pointing to the bail granted to other accused individuals, including Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha.

He also raised concerns about trial delays and the long duration Khalid has spent in custody. Further, it was argued that Delhi Police claimed Khalid attended a secret meeting in Seelampur, presenting a photograph posted on Facebook as evidence.

Pais questioned why anyone would post pictures of a secret meeting on Facebook. He pointed out that Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita also attended the meeting, but no violence took place afterward.

He also argued for parity with Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Ishrat Jahan, saying that similar roles were assigned to all four and they were granted bail.

Lawyer alleges trial delays for Haider, Khalid

Advocate Sri Singh, representing Meeran Haider argued that Haider is a student leader who had contested elections for a political cause.

Singh pointed out that Delhi Police had filed a main charge sheet along with four supplementary charge sheets, causing delays in the trial. Haider has been in custody for over four and a half years with Umar Khalid arrested in September 2020.

Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted bail by the High Court, while Ishrat Jahan received bail from the trial court.

Bail regular bail of Umar Khalid was dismissed on May 28, 2024. His earlier regular bail was also dismissed.



With ANI inputs