Delhi SIR: CEO says 20 lakh voter discrepancies resolved, assures ‘no eligible voter will be excluded’

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Monday said that around 20 lakh out of the 33 lakh voter list entries flagged under Logical Discrepancy or Unmapped categories have been resolved so far.

Voters arrive at a voter center to seek clarification and make correction to their SIR Forms at Laxmi Devi School Sadar Bazar, in New Delhi. (Ishant Chauhan/HT)

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In a post on X, the CEO further said that a proactive campaign was launched to resolve the discrepancies, adding that “no eligible voter will be excluded from the voter list”.

Verification of electors served notices intensified

The verification of electors who received notices as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has been stepped up in Delhi, with 14,947 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) directed to verify at least 10 daily for speedy disposal of cases ahead of the publication of the final list on December 4.

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The daily target translates into verification of nearly 150,000 electors. BLOs are required to visit electors at their residences and assist them in furnishing the required documents and information.

Officials in the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office said the move was necessitated by the initially low pace of verification. They added it has helped significantly increase the number of electors being cleared. Over 1.3 million of the nearly 3.3 million electors issued notices under the SIR exercise have now been verified.

ALSO READ: Delhi SIR deadline extended to October 30; final rolls on December 4

Notices, claims, objections to be disposed by Nov 30

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Officials said the disposal of all notices, claims and objections will be completed by November 30, as per the schedule, as reported by HT earlier.

The notices were issued to electors whose details were flagged under categories such as “No Mapping” and “Logical Discrepancies”. The exercise is aimed at establishing the eligibility of such electors before the final electoral roll is published.

Officials said the daily verification target was introduced to ensure that the process progresses at a steady pace and that the large number of pending cases are addressed within the stipulated timeline.

“Targets have also been given to Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). We have set a target of November 25 for completing the process of verifying electors,” said an official aware of the matter.

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The CEO’s office has repeatedly clarified that issuance of a notice does not automatically mean an elector’s name will be deleted from the final roll. Electors who have received notices have an opportunity to respond and establish their eligibility.