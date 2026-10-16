21 roads around Delhi's CP, including Sansad Marg, Janpath, likely to face traffic snarls today

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed protest at Central Park, Connaught Place, with 21 routes likely to be affected.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma)

These include Sansad Marg, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, and Minto Road. Traffic movement on these routes is likely to be affected from around 3 pm onwards, the traffic police said in a post on X.

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The Delhi Police had earlier said that a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had also, on Thursday, announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday, citing administrative reasons.

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Deep Dive Which roads in Delhi are likely to face traffic snarls during the CJP march? The 21 affected routes include Sansad Marg, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Minto Road, Tilak Marg, Rafi Marg, Mandi House and Tolstoy Marg, as well as other roads around Connaught Place and central Delhi. When are traffic disruptions expected around Connaught Place? The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic on the listed routes was likely to be affected from around 3 pm onwards on Friday. The proposed march was scheduled to begin at 5 pm. How can commuters prepare for traffic restrictions near Connaught Place? The traffic police advised commuters to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport wherever possible. Drivers should follow directions from traffic personnel, use designated parking and check Delhi Traffic Police updates for possible diversions.

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According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the routes likely to be affected include:

Sansad Marg Baba Kharak Singh Marg Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg Panchkuian Road Basant Lane Chelmsford Road Minto Road Barakhamba Road Kasturba Gandhi Marg Tilak Marg Sikandra Road Janpath Rail Bhawan Rafi Marg ‘C’ Hexagon Mandi House Patel Chowk Windsor Place Gole Dak Khana Ashok Road (From GPO to ‘C’ Hexagon) Tolstoy Marg

Traffic police urges commuters to use public transport wherever possible

The Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to “plan their journeys accordingly” and “allow travel sufficient time.” They further asked those travelling to use public transport wherever possible and “follow the directions of traffic personnel” deployed at sites.

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The advisory asked drivers to “not park vehicles on the roadside” and use designated parking only. The traffic police said that diversions may also be “implemented depending on the prevailing situation”, while asking commuters to stay updated and “follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-eroute updates.”

Also Read | Over 6,000 cops on duty, barricades in place: Delhi gears up for CJP march

CJP's ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march to protest the arrest of outfit co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday.

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On Tuesday, Das, Ranka, CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde and 11 others had climbed over a locked gate to enter the Jantar Mantar, which was de-notified as a protest site. Following this, they were detained, with police saying they had been placed under preventive arrest. The CJP leaders were produced before a special executive magistrate at the Mandi Marg Police Station the next day.

While Shinde and 11 others were released, Das and Ranka were sent to judicial custody. Police had also cited alleged violations of prohibitory orders in connection with the arrests. In a video of the incident, Ranka was seen holding a Tricolour after entering Jantar Mantar.

Dipke has since maintained that waving the national flag is not a crime and asked supporters to organise similar marches in other cities.

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