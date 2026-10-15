Over 6,000 cops on duty, 50,000+ protesters expected: Delhi gears up for CJP march

Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said there was no permission for the march and that police had already imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in the area. However, she said permission could be given to a select few people to conduct a march at some other “suitable space”.

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced a Tiranga Yatra after his co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested on Tuesday morning and sent to five days of judicial custody for unfurling the national flag. Dipke, along with student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will participate in the march, which will start at 5 pm on October 16. Follow Delh protest LIVE updates

The Delhi Police is going to deploy more than 6,000 police personnel in and around the Lutyens’ area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) flag march (Tiranga Yatra) on October 16. Police said they have already reserved 5,000 additional personnel from other districts and will guard the Rajiv Chowk area, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

Was the CJP march at Central Park authorised, and will the park be open?

Was the CJP march at Central Park authorised, and will the park be open?

In addition to the 6,000 personnel, the Delhi Police has deployed 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reserved for New Delhi, according to a senior police officers.

“Out of the 220 companies, 30 companies will work in each shift. There will be three shifts during the day. They will be deployed in New Delhi, surrounding districts, borders and other important areas. If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift,” an officer said.

CCTV’s, heavy barricading: Police prepares for march Police said more than 10 CCTV cameras had been installed in and around the Central Park and Rajiv Chowk areas ahead of the march.

“Since there were hardly any cameras at Central Park and a huge gathering of at least 30,000-50,000 people is expected, we have installed new cameras. The cameras are only there to record the gathering and collect evidence in case of any violations or untoward incidents,” the officer added.

HT also witnessed dozens of barricades lying along the streets near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO, Sansad Marg and other areas. Police had not blocked any roads as of Thursday evening.

“We will take action against offenders. Senior officers are planning the course of action for the march. We are also calling in force from other districts, as Connaught Place is a large area and cannot be covered simply with barricades. It is not narrow. There are many entry points, and it will be tough to guard all of them without disturbing the public and affecting law and order,” a second officer said.

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PRO Yadav, in a presser said that there's no permission for the match and police have already imposed section 163 of BNSS in the area. However, she said that only a few select people will be allowed to conduct a march at some other "suitable space".

“The Cockroach Janta Party has issued an appeal for a march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged its supporters and the public to join this protest and attend in large numbers. Given the current security situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS is already in effect in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. The NDMC has informed the Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons.”

“The NDMC has further requested the Delhi Police to make appropriate security arrangements for this public park and prevent any unauthorised individuals from entering. Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have given us written requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against unlawful gatherings,” Yadav added.

She added that market associations had said such gatherings were affecting their businesses.

“We appeal to everyone not to join any such gathering that violates BNSS guidelines or affects peace. Action will be taken against offenders. We are ready to give permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot,” she said.