Imran Khan to move Bombay High Court after getting notice to leave the country, says actor's lawyer
The actor's lawyer added that rules do not bar Overseas Citizen of India cardholders from participating in protests.
Imran Khan's lawyer has said that the actor will move the Bombay High Court against a notice issued asking him to leave the country. He said rules do not prohibit OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders from participating in a protest.
What is the controversy?
Last week, Imran, who reportedly holds a US passport, had participated in a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was also detained by Mumbai Police while he was protesting.
According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.
Deep Dive
Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands.
He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.
Reactions to notice to Imran
CJP activist Abhijit Dipke has also reacted. Backing Imran, Dipke on X wrote, "Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP ."
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.
Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.
Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”.
He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest.
“The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.
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