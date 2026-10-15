What is an OCI card? Rules explained as Imran Khan is asked to leave India

Actor Imran Khan, who was claimed to be an American citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has been asked to leave India by October 28 after participating in a protest demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai. The action has brought the rights and restrictions governing OCI cardholders, particularly their participation in political activities, into focus. Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai issued the notice following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who questioned Khan's participation in the protest despite his foreign citizenship. The actor was among hundreds of people detained during the demonstration at August Kranti Maidan on October 10. But what does an OCI card allow its holder to do in India? Can an OCI cardholder participate in a political protest, and can the government order them to leave the country? What is an OCI card?

Deep Dive What rights and privileges does an OCI card provide in India? Can OCI cardholders legally take part in political protests in India? Can the Indian government cancel an OCI card or ask its holder to leave India?

The Overseas Citizenship of India scheme was introduced in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. It was designed to provide members of the Indian diaspora with certain privileges to visit, live and pursue specified activities in India. Also Read | Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28 after he took part in anti-CEC protests in Mumbai Despite its name, OCI is not dual citizenship. An OCI cardholder remains a foreign national and holds the passport of another country. The card does not confer Indian citizenship or the full set of rights enjoyed by Indian citizens. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), an OCI cardholder is generally entitled to a lifelong, multiple-entry visa to visit India and is exempt from registration with the FRRO or Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) for any length of stay. Certain activities, however, require special permission from the competent authorities. What rights do OCI cardholders have in India? OCI cardholders enjoy several privileges, including the right to visit India multiple times without applying for a fresh visa for each visit. They also receive specified benefits and parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in certain economic, financial and educational matters, subject to applicable laws and government notifications. However, OCI status does not confer political rights reserved for Indian citizens. Cardholders cannot vote in Indian elections, contest elections to Parliament or state legislatures, or hold certain constitutional positions, including those of the President and Vice-President of India. They are also generally ineligible for government employment, subject to specified exceptions. Also Read | ‘Detain, deport foreign citizen Imran Khan': BJP leader Kirit Somaiya writes to Mumbai Police after actor joins protest OCI cardholders are also restricted from acquiring agricultural land, farmhouses and plantation properties in India, subject to applicable legal provisions. The MEA's guidelines distinguish between the privileges available to OCI cardholders and the rights that arise specifically from Indian citizenship.

Mumbai Police detained actor Imran Khan among protesters at August Kranti Maidan during demonstrations supporting the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several political parties and student organisations participated. Mumbai, India. Oct 10, 2026. (Raju Shinde/HT)