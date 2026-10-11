‘Detain, deport foreign citizen Imran Khan': BJP leader Kirit Somaiya writes to Mumbai Police after actor joins protest

In a post on X, Somaiya said he had written to Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma, asking whether Khan, a “foreign citizen”, could “break the law knowingly”.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has urged the Mumbai Police to take action against actor Imran Khan for joining a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, citing his alleged status as a “foreign citizen”. Calling for Khan's detention and deportation, the BJP leader also sought clarity on whether the actor could participate in such protests.

Somaiya called for Khan to be charged for participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation, alleging violations of OCI provisions and visa conditions. He argued that foreign citizens do not enjoy the same rights as Indian citizens.

Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 from Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, which was the proposed protest venue in support of CJP’s protest call.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie from inside the police van. “Apparently I’m going for a drive,” he said in the caption.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Khan clarified that he was not present with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

More than 400 people were detained on Saturday for protesting at August Kranti Maidan in support of the CJP, according to the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest in support of the CJP. They also said they could not grant permission, as the Bombay high court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.

The gathering was called by Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, in support of the CJP's demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Tushar Gandhi was detained while heading towards the site and was later released by the Mumbai Police.