US singer Mary Millben, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke trade barbs over 'foreign funding' amid anti-CEC protests in Delhi

As the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continue in India, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke found himself in a social media row with American singer Mary Millben. The American Singer hit out at Dipke and the pressure group on Wednesday, alleging that the CJP was "funded by donors to the US" who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI) The American singer hit out at Dipke and the pressure group on Wednesday, alleging that the CJP was "funded by donors to the US" who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Track LIVE updates on Delhi protest here "Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country. And these select donors have a pattern globally - target conservative global leaders, find an U.S. educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction. None of them have been successful but have impacted the development and governance of the country," the singer wrote on X. "It is time for a new voice in #India, born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organise, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party... Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!," she added. Also Read | 'Agitations for a common cause': CJP's Dipke on INDIA bloc amid anti-CEC protests in Delhi

Responding to Millben, Dipke took to X and asked: "Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs?" "Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs," the CJP founder wrote.

The American singer, however, did not back down and hit out at Dipke yet again. "The truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your U.S. education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with PM Modi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps," the singer wrote. Millben added that Modi did not need American support because he has " 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That’s the truth."