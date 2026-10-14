Is CJP against INDIA bloc? Abhijeet Dipke answers big question
Dipke said the CJP is an independent pressure group and will always be one. “But that does not mean we are against INDIA bloc,” he said.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday addressed questions over his outfit's stand towards the INDIA bloc and said they have a common cause - fighting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Dipke said the CJP is an independent pressure group and will always be one. “But that does not mean we are against INDIA bloc,” he said.
"...We all have a common cause and are fighting against Gyanesh Kumar, who is rigging elections and helping Narendra Modi to stay in power...Cockroach Janta Party is an independent pressure group and it will always be an independent pressure group. But it doesn't mean that we are against the INDIA bloc. Our and the INDIA bloc's agitations are for a common cause," Dipke said while speaking to media persons on Wednesday.
Asked if CJP is getting registered as a political party, Dipke dismissed any such plan. “No, there is nothing like that.”
Dipke's clarification comes amid questions being raised on CJP over not openly backing the INDIA bloc's protest moves against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing calls for resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The INDIA bloc on Monday led march to Supreme Court against Gyanesh Kumar, an agitation that turned mammoth with thousands joining Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other opposition leaders. AISA's Neha Bora also led the march along with the Gandhis.
The questions over CJP's strategy come amid the active participation of AISA's Neha Bora in INDIA bloc's protests, including Monday's march to the Supreme Court alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.
While Bora's participation has highlighted the involvement of student activists in the Opposition's campaign against Gyanesh Kumar, CJP has stopped short of openly backing the INDIA bloc, with Dipke reiterating that his outfit would retain its identity as an independent pressure group despite the common cause.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More