Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28 after he took part in anti-CEC protests in Mumbai

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai has asked actor Imran Khan, who is an American national, to leave India by October 28. The move came after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya complained that he, despite being an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), had participated in a protest to support Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Central. Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 for participating in the anti-CEC protests in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Raju Shinde)

"The FRRO has taken the action and a notice was served to the actor Imran Khan who is on an OCI card. The actor nephew of Bollywood star Amir Khan stays in Khar and was served the notice," said a police officer.

As per the FRRO the actor should leave the country before 28 October, 2026.

The actor, his girlfriend Lekha Washington, his mother mother Nusrat, and niece Zayn (Marie) were detained by police along with 400 people at the August Kranti Maidan in a protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Zayn had later claimed in a video that she had been assaulted and manhandled by the police and showed her bruises that she suffered while she was detained.

Somaiya had claimed Khan should be deported and gone to the Gamdevi police station with a complaint which was forwarded to FRRO of the Mumbai Police by the locals police.

Somaiya has also urged Mumbai Police to verify Khan’s citizenship and questioned whether a foreign national should be taking part in a political agitation.

'I am here as a citizen' However, at the protests, Imran Khan clarified that he was not present at the protests with any specific demands but had come forward in his capacity as a citizen of Mumbai. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.

“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.

He further stated that he was not affiliated with any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity.

Emphasising his position, Imran added, “I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative.”

"Apparently, I am going for a drive," the actor had posted on a social media platform from a police van.

A video later surfaced, which showed Khan responding to a reporter's query, while he was being forced into the police vehicle, about his participation in the protest. "I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation," he said.

Khan was also seen asking the police, "What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"