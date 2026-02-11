Delhi triple murder case: ‘Baba’ arrested, had prepared laddoos mixed with poison

Three people found dead inside a parked car on northwest Delhi's Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday were murdered, police said on Wednesday, adding a “baba” claiming supernatural powers that could double or triple money allegedly poisoned them and stole their money. Police said that during questioning, the “baba” admitted he had prepared laddoos mixed with poison and travelled with the victims in their car.

Investigators initially suspected suicide as there were no visible external injuries, ligature marks, or signs of struggle on the bodies.

ALSO READ | Delhi biker death: Court grants directors of private firm protection from arrest Deputy police commissioner Sachin Sharma said self-styled tantrik Kamruddin alias "baba" has been arrested for the triple murder. He added that Kamruddin killed the three as part of a well-planned conspiracy for financial gain.

Sharma said Kamruddin, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, operated a so-called tantrik centre. "During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured innocent persons on the pretext of providing 'dhanvarsha [surprise money]' through tantric rituals."

Sharma said Kamruddin would gain the confidence of victims, influence them, and administer poison mixed in laddoos to kill them and rob them of cash and valuables. "The accused is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in heinous criminal cases."

Sharma said liquor bottles, cold drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards, personal belongings, and other documents were recovered from the car. He identified the three as Randhir, 76, Shiv Naresh, 42, and Laxmi, 40. The three were from Delhi's Nangli Dairy, Baprola, and Jahangirpuri.

Sharma said the families of the three ruled out the possibility of suicide. He cited detailed technical analysis and interrogation of connected persons and said the three were in contact with Kamruddin, who assured them of financial gains through rituals.

Sharma said the three visited Loni a day before the murder. "On the day of the incident [murder], they again visited Loni and remained in contact with Kamruddin," he said. "Technical evidence indicated that one additional person was present in the car while they were returning."

Sharma said further analysis established that the person was Kamruddin, who boarded the vehicle in Loni and left before the matter came to light. "Kamruddin was apprehended and interrogated. Initially, he tried to mislead the investigation but could not provide satisfactory explanations."

Sharma cited the interrogation and said Kamruddin told them that he was introduced to Laxmi about two months ago. "Subsequently, she introduced Shiv Naresh and Randhir. He convinced them to perform a 'pooja' for 'dhanvarsha' and asked them to bring ₹2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks," said Sharma. "...he prepared poison-mixed laddoos and accompanied them in their car."

Sharma said Kamruddin gave the three liquor, cold drinks, and poisoned laddoos. "After they became unconscious, he took away the cash and fled from the vehicle."

Motorists noticed the car parked on the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover with three occupants lying motionless inside and informed the police. Preliminary examination showed that the three had died after “ingesting poison,” even as questions remained over the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the deaths.