Delhi water supply normalises as ammonia levels in Yamuna decline

Water supply in the Capital was restored to nearly normal by Saturday evening, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said. Ammonia levels which disrupted operations at a key water treatment plant (WTP) were declining in the Yamuna. The water disruption is triggered by contamination in the Yamuna. (HT_PRINT)

All canal-based WTPs in Haiderpur, Bawana, Dwarka and Nangloi are operating at full capacity. The Chandrawal and Okhla plants are also functioning at maximum output. The Wazirabad WTP, operating at around 85% capacity, was being fixed as of Saturday night.

A DJB official stated, “Ammonia concentration was recorded at approximately 2.5 parts per million (ppm), which is above the threshold for optimal treatment, necessitating a temporary reduction in processing volumes. We expect the Wazirabad plant to return to normal operations within a few hours.”

Efforts are being made to stabilise supply in areas with low pressure or intermittent flow. The disruption was triggered by contamination and halted repair work on the Munak canal, pushing north and west Delhi areas to rely on tankers. High ammonia levels left raw water temporarily unfit for treatment at Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants.