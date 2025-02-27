Delhi weather today: Thunderstorms with rain likely, says IMD; minimum temperature at 18 degrees

Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department has forecast that Delhi is likely to receive thunderstorms with rain on Thursday, February 27, with the minimum temperature expected to settle at around 18 degree Celsius. Delhi weather: The capital's maximum temperature is likely to drop due to the approaching Western Disturbance, IMD said.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi recorded a temperature of 21.2 degree Celsius around 9am on Thursday. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to settle at 26 degree Celsius.

The capital's air quality continued to be in the 'poor' category, with an AQI of 260, as per the Sameer app.

Rainfall activity in the north India regions are expected due to an approaching Western Disturbance. This condition is also expected to bring rainfall to Delhi's neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, all somewhere between February 27 and March 1.

The weather department said that there is no significant change in the minimum temperatures likely over rest of the India, except the Northwest region, during the next four to five days.

For the national capital, the prominent wind speed is also expected to gradually increase after the morning hours.

On Wednesday, the capital recorded the highest temperature of the season so far, with the maximum reaching 32 degrees Celsius, which is six notches above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

February 2025 recorded the highest temperature of 32 degrees, matching with that of the maximum recorded on February 27, 2023. Last year, the month saw a slightly lower range of maximum temperature with 29.7 degrees Celsius.

The national capital's air quality index on Wednesday remained 'poor' with a reading of 247, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'

For Friday as well, the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with rain for Delhi, with a slight dip of one degree Celsius in the minimum temperature.