‘Delhi will not be held hostage’: CM Rekha Gupta targets CJP, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi after police crackdown

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the national capital “will not be held hostage” after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and several former chief ministers were detained before the youth group’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. She also accused the group of being the AAP’s “B-Team”.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta alleged that Gandhi and Kejriwal were trying to turn Delhi into a battleground with the help of their "B-Team". (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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Around 41,000 security personnel were deployed across Delhi on Saturday to prevent the protest seeking chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The security operation resulted in the detention of 7,000 people and left large parts of the city deserted, HT reported earlier.

Rekha Gupta targets CJP, Opposition

In a post on X, Gupta alleged that Gandhi and Kejriwal, whom she said had been rejected by the public, were trying to turn Delhi into a battleground with the help of their "B-Team".

Deep Dive Why did the Cockroach Janta Party protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? The CJP demanded Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. It said it would continue protesting until he resigned. Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police said the CJP had failed to honour an undertaking it signed during an earlier protest in June and July. Police cited “broken promises” as the reason for denying permission. When did the CJP plan to resume its Jantar Mantar protest? The CJP called for another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday. It said it would continue the march until its demands were met.

"Why are these leaders so hell-bent on venting frustration over their nonstop defeats on the public? What offence have residents of Delhi committed to be tormented by the chaos on the streets?" she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} She said her party would strongly oppose politics “of spreading anarchy under the guise of democracy and challenging the people's mandate”. Gupta also accused Kejriwal of putting Delhi’s safety and peace at risk for his "political self-interest". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said her party would strongly oppose politics “of spreading anarchy under the guise of democracy and challenging the people's mandate”. Gupta also accused Kejriwal of putting Delhi’s safety and peace at risk for his "political self-interest". {{/usCountry}}

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“Let it be known: Delhi will not be held hostage,” she wrote.

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In a separate post on X, Gupta described the scenes on Delhi’s streets as "extremely unfortunate". She accused the Congress, AAP, the Left and the CJP of creating "havoc" in the name of protests.

She also praised the Delhi Police and security personnel for managing the situation with “responsibility and prudence”.

Congress hits back

Congress spokesperson and social media head Supriya Shrinate hit back at Gupta, questioning her over the alleged mistreatment of women protesters on Saturday. HT had earlier reported that groups of men linked to right-wing organisations threatened and assaulted protesters and journalists in Connaught Place and near the MCD Civic Centre.

“Have you lost your mind? Did you see the mistreatment of the girls? What are you thanking the Delhi Police for? For beating the country's youth like monsters? For remaining silent spectators in front of the goons? You are the female chief minister of Delhi. Don't become a cheap troll,” Shrinate wrote.

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Notably, the CJP has vowed to continue its protests over alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls until the CEC resigns. The party has announced another demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi at 10 am on Sunday.