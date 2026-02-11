Delhi’s air quality deteriorates; min temp three notches above normal at 13.2°C

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday as wind speeds dipped, and the minimum temperature was three notches above normal at 13.2°C. The minimum temperature was likely to stay between 11 and 13°C until Friday. On Tuesday, the mercury rose five degrees above normal to 28.6°C. (HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, the mercury rose five degrees above normal to 28.6°C. It is likely to hover between 25 and 28°C for next two days.

A 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 297 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday, up from 272 (poor) at 4pm on Tuesday, 249 (poor) on Monday, and 189 (moderate) on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said three feeble western disturbances will impact northwest India in quick succession. The first began to impact the western Himalayan region on Tuesday.

“The second one is expected around February 13 [Friday], and the next one around February 16-17 [Monday and Tuesday]. Isolated to scattered rain or snow is likely over the western Himalayan region,” said an IMD official.

A minimal impact of the western disturbances was likely in the plains. Partially cloudy skies and winds of 15-20 km per hour are expected to aid in the dispersion of pollutants and prevent deterioration in air quality.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to stay in the poor range until at least Friday.