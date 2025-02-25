Menu Explore
Delhi’s air quality remains ‘moderate’ for 7th day; min temp rises to 11.7°C

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said both maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to rise until Wednesday due to a western disturbance

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category for a seventh day on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature rose but was a degree below normal at 11.7°C compared to 10.7°C a day earlier. The minimum temperature was expected to rise further and likely to be between 14-16°C on Wednesday, making nights warmer.

An AQI of 188 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday. (PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said both maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to rise until Wednesday due to a western disturbance influencing the region. Scattered light rain was expected on Thursday and Friday.

The mercury was expected to go up to around 30°C by Wednesday. On Monday, the maximum temperature of 27.5°C was two degrees above normal. It was 26.1°C a day earlier.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 188 (moderate) was recorded at 9am on Tuesday. It was 186 (moderate) on Monday and prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR to lift Stage 2 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan.

An improvement in mixing height, ventilation, and favourable meteorological conditions have helped the dispersion of pollutants and improved the AQI. The AQI was expected to remain between “moderate” and the lower end of the “poor” zones.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
