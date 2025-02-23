Delhi’s minimum temperature drops to 10.3°C; light rain expected next week: IMD

New Delhi: With the minimum temperature dipping to 10.3°C, two degrees below normal, the capital woke up to a chilly Sunday. It was 12.5°C a day earlier. Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ range. Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi show that the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ range at least until February 25 (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

A return of cooler northwesterly winds has led to a drop in temperature, with winds of up to 15 km/h persisting in the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“There will be cloudiness and a drop in wind speed, causing both maximum and minimum temperatures to rise this week. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring light rain to the city on February 27 and 28,” an IMD official said.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), meanwhile, improved over the last 24 hours. The average AQI stood at 138 (moderate) at 9 am on Sunday, compared to 155 (moderate) at the same time on Saturday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as ‘good,’ between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate,’ between 201 and 300 as ‘poor,’ between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor,’ and over 400 as ‘severe.’

Forecasts by the Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi show that the AQI is expected to remain in the ‘moderate’ range at least until February 25.