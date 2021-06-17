Delta Plus might be the reason: What Maharashtra experts say about this variant

The new variant of Delta Covid-19 virus, which is being termed as Delta Plus, is not yet a variant of concern in India, but experts in Maharashtra have warned that this variant may be the reason behind a third wave of the pandemic, which could take active Covid-19 patients up to eight lakh and 10 per cent of them could be children.

The Covid-19 task force of Maharashtra, the state which bears the maximum brunt of any wave of the pandemic, made a presentation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, where they voiced their concern.

“The Delta plus variant could stoke the third wave in Maharashtra. It could spread at double the rate," said an official during the presentation.

In the first wave, the number of Covid-19 patients was highest at 3,01,752 on September 13, 2020, and in the second wave, the highest was on April 22, when the number reached 6,99,858.

If a third wave caused by Delta Plus hits, the number will be the highest, according to the projection. The projection is worrisome as many people will be completely vaccinated by that time.

1st Delta Plus reported in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has reported the first case of Delta plus in Bhopal, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang has confirmed. The patient is a 65-year-old woman and her condition is stable. Reports said she has received vaccines.

What is Delta Plus?

A variant of interest, Delta Plus is a mutation of the Delta virus, which was first reported in India. As on June 7, this variant was present in six genomes in India. This variant is believed to be more virulent. It has been claimed that this variant nullified the use of the monoclonal antibody. This variant has been seen in Europe since March and was brought into the public domain on June 13.

