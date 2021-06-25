Delta plus variant: Health ministry writes to 8 states, alerts 10 districts

The Union health ministry on Friday asked seven chief secretaries to take immediate containment measures in those districts where cases of patients infected with the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 have been found. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries asking them to implement immediate containment measures and ensure proper adherence of Covid-19 measures.

Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, warning them against allowing people to intermingle and crowd. “You are aware that INSACOG is a consortium of laboratories for whole genome sequencing in the context of Covid-19 pandemic. INSACOG is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing but also giving timely inputs on appropriate public health responses in specific geographies where variants have been found,” the letter said.

The health ministry informed the chief secretaries that based on data received from the INSACOG so far it found that the Delta Plus variants have three main characteristics - increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

Bhushan in his letter said that widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis is necessary. He highlighted the immediate need of implementing containment measures in these districts and clusters.

The following districts have been asked to strengthen their response after Delta Plus variant was found -

Tamil Nadu - Madurai, Kanchipuram and Chennai

Karnataka - Mysuru

Andhra Pradesh - Tirupati

Gujarat - Surat

Haryana - Faridabad

Punjab - Patiala, Ludhiana

Jammu and Kashmir - Katra

The government said that it has detected 51 cases in 12 states from 45,000 samples tested. The NCDC director said that 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been found in Maharashtra, followed by nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka.