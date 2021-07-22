'Delta variant continues to be dominant variant in new Covid-19 cases': INSACOG

INSACOG, a consortium of government panels involved in the genome sequencing of the coronavirus, which was set up in December last year, has described the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as the "dominant" lineage for new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being reported from the across India, according to news agency PTI.

The other variants of concern (VoC), INSACOG said, are "at a lower rate and declining."

"Delta remains the most rapidly rising lineage globally that is responsible for multiple outbreaks, including across southeast Asia, which shows the fastest growth in new cases globally," the consortium said about the variant, which was first detected in India last year, and is also denoted as the B.1.617.2 strain. It further described Delta as a variant, a new and more concerning variant than which in the Delta sub-lineage, "currently does not exist," according to evidence.

On a recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), INSCAOG said it confirms most of the clinical cases in vaccine breakthrough were due to the Delta variant. The study, it said, also shows hospitalisation was required in only 9.8% cases, while the fatality rate was found to be at 0.4%.

"Public health measures to reduce transmission, as well as vaccination, continue to remain critical," INSACOG stressed, adding that no cases of the Lambda variant have been reported in the country thus far.

The Delta variant is believed to be behind the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, which peaked in April and May. A mutation of Delta, called the Delta Plus, experts believe, is likely to cause a possible third wave of infections in the country. Besides Delta, the Kappa variant, or the B.1.617. strain, too, was detected here last year.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 41,383 fresh Covid-19 cases and 507 fatalities due to the viral disease, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).












