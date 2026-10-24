Demand for students' union, row over ‘slogans’ trigger tensions in Jamia Millia Islamia

As the protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia, demanding restoration of the students' union, entered day 13 on Saturday, the university administration announced its decision to move classes online, citing concerns over students' safety.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia Law Department take out a peaceful 'black coat' march amid heightened security, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (PTI)

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This came a day after it was alleged that ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans were raised on the campus. The claim was rejected by the students as well as Congress leader Imran Masood who reportedly met the protesters at the campus on Friday.

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The students of JMI have been protesting over the past few weeks, demanding restoration of their students’ union (JMISU) while calling for the removal of the university’s chief proctor for “cracking down” on protesters. Jamia's student union was dissolved in March 2006.

Deep Dive Why are Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting? Students are demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia students’ union and the resumption of union elections. They have also called for the removal of the chief proctor, whom they accuse of cracking down on protesters. Why did Jamia Millia Islamia move classes online during the protests? The university said it shifted all courses online with immediate effect until further notice to ensure students’ safety and security amid the ongoing campus protests. What has Jamia’s administration done about the demand to restore the students’ union? The university formed a five-member committee to draft a constitution for the students’ union. Protesters say they want elections to be notified and held soon.

The protest began on October 12, following the start of an indefinite hunger strike by five students—Ebin Basil, Mohd Jasim Khan, Rehan Haider, Rehan Pawar and Faizan Ali Khan.

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{{^usCountry}} Here is a look at some key developments in the JMI protest: AISA alleges assault {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is a look at some key developments in the JMI protest: AISA alleges assault {{/usCountry}}

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The All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that the Jamia administration began "assaulting students" in the midst of negotiations on Saturday.

"The hunger strikers and the protest site are being attacked. This reveals the most brutal face of the Jamia administration," AISA said in a press release, cited by news agency PTI.

Jasim Ali Khan, who has been on a hunger strike since the inception of the protest, accused the university administration of launching a “crackdown”. He demanded that suspensions of students be revoked.

As reported by HT earlier, several videos surfaced online on Saturday purportedly showing the removal of a protest camp set up by students inside the university campus. The videos also appeared to show students being asked to disperse.

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“In the morning, dozens of professors, along with the registrar, held talks with us, but the discussions ended without any satisfactory outcome. We made it clear that the protest would continue until our demands were met,” said 22-year-old Ebin Basil, one of the students who has been on a hunger strike since October 12.

“On the administration’s directions, security guards removed the tent and they moved the students on hunger strike inside the Faculty of Economics building, and called an ambulance to forcibly detain us. But there are students outside the building who aren’t letting them detain us,” Basil added.

Row over alleged posters, graffitis

In a post on X on Friday, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared alleged photographs showing graffiti including 'Free Kashmir', 'Free Palestine', 'Free Sharjeel Imam' and 'RSS Go Back' written on the campus walls.

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The rightwing group said it will not allow the university to become a "hub of anti-India" activities.

However, the VHP allegation was denied by Congress MP Imran Masood, who visited the university to meet protesting students.

"No slogans calling for a “free Kashmir” were raised there, not a single one. I stood up in front of everyone and strongly condemned such slogans, stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India," Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He said that those putting up such posters "were trying to undermine the movement and had nothing to do with the student protests".

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"The police should take strict action against those responsible for putting up such posters. Kashmir is an integral part of India and will always remain so," he said.

His party colleague Salman Khurshid brushed aside the queries and urged vigilance against such acts.

"No, no, no. Ask the person who puts up the posters. I haven't put up any posters, yet you are asking me. Ask whoever puts them up. You should stay alert, and if someone puts up such posters, ask them why they are doing so," Khurshid was quoted as saying.

Students also distanced themselves from the alleged graffities.

"A narrative is being peddled to (disrupt) the protest. We don’t know whether the (university) administration or someone is peddling this. This is a matter of investigation since the responsibility for the security of Jamia lies with the admin. You check the cameras to see who is writing (such slogans) and clear the matter. The protesters and (hunger) strikers are absolutely not involved in this. The protest has been peaceful since day one and will remain the same in future,” Anas, a protesting student, told ANI.

Jamia's 106th Foundation Day celebrations cancelled

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The university also cancelled the 106th Foundation Day celebrations in view of the protests. Every year, the university celebrates its foundation day as ‘Talimi Mela’, a festival held between October 29 to November 1. However, in view of the protest situation, the administration cancelled this year's event, HT reported earlier.

“The protesting students have not yet agreed to the proposed resolution, and normalcy has not yet been restored on campus. In view of this, and keeping the safety and well-being of our students, guests and participants foremost in mind, it has been decided with deep regret to cancel Talimi Mela 2026, scheduled from 29 October to 1 November 2026,” JMI’s Dean of Students’ Welfare stated this in an internal communication dated October 21, addressed to heads of departments and deans.

Library shut, panel set up to speak with protesters

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Jamia's Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library were shut for a day, as the university cited security concerns. It initially constituted a high-level committee to engage with the protesting students and address their concerns.

On October 21, the university also announced the formation of a five-member committee to draft a constitution for the students’ union amid growing demands for its restoration.